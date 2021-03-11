BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $317.35 and last traded at $313.90. Approximately 396,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 339,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.70.

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.25.

The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $52,967,153. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

