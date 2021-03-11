BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives $8.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,522,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $310.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.