Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

BNFT traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 597,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,122. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $441.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

