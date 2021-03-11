Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.16–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.04 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Benefitfocus stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $441.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.
