Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 11.5%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares shot up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.69 and last traded at $53.31. 1,260,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,145,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Rothman sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $4,334,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,395 shares of company stock valued at $27,651,590.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

