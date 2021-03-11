Berman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $67.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01.

