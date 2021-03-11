Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

