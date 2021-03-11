Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8,814.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

