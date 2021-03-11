Berry Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Berry Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $4.79 on Thursday, reaching $125.98. 504,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,839,464. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

