Berry Group LLC Takes $309,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Berry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in V.F. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

