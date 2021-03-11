Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Gap Up to $259.00

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.38), but opened at GBX 270 ($3.53). Biffa shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 242,646 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIFF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Biffa from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Biffa from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The stock has a market cap of £809.81 million and a PE ratio of -38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.09.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

