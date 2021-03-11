Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stake Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,246 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,421,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,695,000 after purchasing an additional 582,800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 26.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,522,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 317,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in Bilibili by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,344,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after buying an additional 260,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

BILI stock opened at $103.10 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

