Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,904 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,489. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.