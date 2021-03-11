Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.91 and a 200 day moving average of $215.12. The stock has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

