BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

