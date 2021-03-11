Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Capitalization Tops $340,165.66

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 94.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $340,165.66 and approximately $496.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 650.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00272430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00059669 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00086137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.