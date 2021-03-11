BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Up 8.9%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.89. 114,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 32,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, TheStreet raised BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.64% of BK Technologies worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

