BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 199.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $698.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $716.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.