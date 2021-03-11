BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $110,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $90,403.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,238. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

