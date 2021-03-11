BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE:MUI opened at $15.05 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
