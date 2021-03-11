BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:MUI opened at $15.05 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

