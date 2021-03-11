Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE BTT opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

