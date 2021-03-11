Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE BTT opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.00.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.