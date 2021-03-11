BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit