BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

