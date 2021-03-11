BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE:BSD opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.02.
About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust
