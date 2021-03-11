BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $15.63 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $17.49.
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
Featured Article: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.