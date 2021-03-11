Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 604 ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,853,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

