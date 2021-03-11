Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 604 ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,853,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit