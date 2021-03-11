Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and $99,222.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.97 or 0.00717141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,008,737 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

