Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Major Shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $684.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 54.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 106,715 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 10,174.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74,270 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

