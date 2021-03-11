Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $801.50

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 801.50 ($10.47) and last traded at GBX 800.50 ($10.46), with a volume of 37466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($10.24).

BOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 656.36 ($8.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 723.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 689.86.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

