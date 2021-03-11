Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

WIFI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $633.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

