Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.81

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 3056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 346,610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 315,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

