BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $77.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

