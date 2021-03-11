Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$4.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a na rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$2.23.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.95. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$130.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. In the last three months, insiders bought 92,800 shares of company stock worth $225,823.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

