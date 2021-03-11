Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.86 million during the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

