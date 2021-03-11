Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

