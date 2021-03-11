Box, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BOX’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

BOX stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BOX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,292,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

