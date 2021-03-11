Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 526 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.30. 8,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,711. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.