Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.88. 1,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,446. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $101.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

