Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 1,700 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,388. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

