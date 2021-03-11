Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.