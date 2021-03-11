Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 494 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $241.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,707. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.31. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

