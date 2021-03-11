Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 97,388 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,388 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFIX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.