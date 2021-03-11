Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 318.2% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

