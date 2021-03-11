Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.