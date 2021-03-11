Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $6.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,300. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.30 and its 200 day moving average is $203.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

