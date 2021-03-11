Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.41. Bridgestone has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.21.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgestone will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

