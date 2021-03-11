BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

