British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 2,466.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.92 on Thursday. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

