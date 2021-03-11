Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $570.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.82 and a 200-day moving average of $407.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

