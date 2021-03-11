Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.