Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post $3.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $13.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $272.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,682. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $294.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.80 and a 200 day moving average of $233.90. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,715,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 332,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,683,000 after purchasing an additional 213,076 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

